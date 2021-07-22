The body of a deceased person was found by investigators on Wednesday after the Victoria County Sheriff's Office received a tip about an individual who was abandoned during an immigrant smuggling operation.
On Wednesday evening at 6:49 p.m., a woman told the Sheriff's Office she had received a call from an unknown individual who said her uncle had passed away and was left in a ditch along the 4900 block of Coletoville Road, close to Coleto Creek Reservoir. That woman, who Chief Deputy Will Franklin said does not live in the area, said her uncle had crossed into the United States illegally and was being transported by smugglers.
Mark Rosenberg reports on local, regional and breaking news for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.