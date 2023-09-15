Briana Sustaita has spent most of her adult life feeling directionless, but through her faith, she has found her calling.
she has opened a Bible store business called The Bible Shoppe.
Since seeing the strength faith has given others during challenging portions of her life over the last 15 years, Sustaita, 35, of Victoria, has made it her mission to provide that strength to others with her store.
However, the journey to this point took some time. Even though she grew up Catholic knowing God loved her, she didn’t feel that light in her own life, she said.
Sustaita graduated from Memorial High School in 2005. At that time, the Victoria she knew lacked any opportunity to succeed.
“Nobody in my family has ever graduated college,” she said. “Most of the time, the women in my family would end up dropping out of school or getting pregnant before they could reach that milestone.”
With that in mind, Sustaita wanted to get as far away from her hometown as possible and went to the University of Central Florida right out of high school.
From there, she found her way to Houston, fell in love and got married, and lived comfortably. She dedicated all her energy to her marriage, but she wasn’t fulfilled, and that energy wasn’t always returned, she said.
Sustaita’s husband was an older man from Argentina who enjoyed his job doing maintenance on wind turbines, but as he started earning more money with his career after earning residency status in the U.S., he started returning to his home country more often.
“Eventually, it got to the point where between work and traveling home, he was only ever with me a couple of months out of the year,” she said.
They separated right before Hurricane Harvey and divorced in 2020, Sustaita said.
After dedicating so much of her energy to her relationship, she ran into challenge after challenge that made her want to give up, she said.
“I went camping with a friend I hadn’t spoken to in almost 20 years in Coleto Creek Park, and I told him I was just going to give up and live in one of those tent cities in Portland, (Oregon),” Sustaita said.
Her friend looked her in the eyes and told her he never wanted to hear her talk like that again and that God loved her and had a plan for her, she said.
“Just looking into his eyes, I could see that love, and I wanted to have that same love in my life,” Sustaita said.
After that night, she rededicated herself to her faith and went to a Christian book store in town looking for a copy of “The Supreme Vocation of Women: According to St. John Paul II” and immediately became enthralled and asked if she could help out the owner of the store, she said.
Eventually, the store closed, but Sustaita wanted to continue its mission of spreading the word of God to those who need it. She decided to open her own store called The Bible Shoppe.
For the last year, she has been operating the store at 361 Pop-Shops, doing everything she can to keep her passion alive and attending the University of Houston-Victoria for a bachelor’s degree in business finance.
Each day, she helps around the pop-up shop wherever she can to help pay for the store’s rent. She’s sold her car and has done whatever she could to position the store for success, she said.
At times, she’s even rescued and restored various Christian faith objects that are left forgotten, such as a Virgin of Guadalupe statute that lost its hands or personal Bibles that were casually thrown away. She also helps other Christian vendors sell their merchandise in her store. She also works with her customers directly to figure out which Bible is right for them, including ordering one that is more personalized.
“It has been a lot of work, but I finally feel like I’ve gotten to the point where the Shoppe is succeeding, and I’m not losing money,” Sustaita said. “I’m actually looking now at hiring someone else for the shop.”
She is set to become the first member of her family to graduate from college. She plans to use her degree to earn enough money to keep The Bible Shoppe going without relying on it for income.
“One of the lecturers at school told us don’t make your business your passion or else you could come to hate it, and I don’t want that to happen,” Sustaita said. “I want to keep spreading God’s love to others, and I don’t want to lose my enthusiasm for it.”
Joseph Capers, owner of 361 Pop-Up Shops, couldn’t be prouder of Sustaita.
“I’m proud of her as a father can be of a daughter,” Capers said. “If you wanted to look at somebody whose life has been knocked down and then got back up and is making something of herself, go spend a little bit of time with her, and she’ll let you know it’s all possible. She’s deep in her faith, and that’s the foundation that has held her together.”