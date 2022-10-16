As the November election approaches, Josh Tutt, a Democratic State Senate District 18 candidate is going across the district and made a campaign stop in Victoria.
Tutt, who is challenging incumbent state Sen. Lois Kolkhorst, discussed why he is running, what he would do in office if elected and answered questions from voters Saturday night at Victoria restaurant El Paso Tacos and Tequila, 212 S. Main St.
To more than 25 people in attendance, Tutt detailed why he decided to run, noting his own experience during Winter Storm Uri as a Burleson County resident waking up in bed freezing cold and being angry over being without power for a week, he said.
It was in this moment he decided that he was going to run for office to make sure something like that doesn't happen again and to ensure people have a choice come November, Tutt said.
"What's the point of an election with just one candidate," he said.
Tutt detailed his positions though the night as he stated his positions, such as maximizing the Texas power grid and connecting it to the national grid so not only something like Winter Storm Uri doesn't leave people without power but so Texas can sell the energy to other states when they are in need.
The theme of his comments Saturday was thinking of constituents as neighbors and giving people options.
Among these issues of being neighborly include making sure teachers and schools are properly funded so teachers don't have to pay for supplies and have the benefits they were promised when they retire and accepting the Medicaid expansion so rural hospitals don't have to close down and can take care of their community, Tutt said. Additionally, he noted accepting the expansion would bring tax dollars back to Texas that are currently going elsewhere.
He also noted the need to increase revenues for the state so it can alleviate the pressure of property taxes, which he himself faces like everyone else. He suggested legalizing and regulating marijuana to bring in new industry and also suggested legalizing resort gambling so that money currently leaving the state can stay here.
"The last time a Democrat was governor, the Texas Lottery was introduced and that helped so much, but it's not enough anymore," Tutt said.
Those in attendance asked questions about his positions and some of their concerns with election wanting improvements in health care, such as capping the cost of insulin, and won't push bills such as those targeting transgender youth.
Tutt, if elected, will be one of the first openly LGBTQ people to serve in the Texas Legislature and will look to push legislation that will help people instead of push legislation that does nothing but hurts people in the state.
"I love the way Josh got an opportunity to really answer some very specific questions and the things on people's minds," said Woodrow Wilson Wagner II, Victoria County Democratic party chair. "He was going to sit there for every single part and love that. He didn't give a lot of talking points, he gave solutions and I think if you looked into the eyes of the people he was talking to there was a sincerity about it."
While Tutt's words were great, it will take more than words to win in November, Wagner said. It's all dependent on how many people who were in attendance put those words into action by going door-to-door and putting up signs of support.
"We can have as many of these speeches that we want, but the people here are going to have to go do it," he said. "It starts with getting other people excited about it. Making sure we're doing early voting. Making sure we're getting people to the polls. But I'm very excited to see so many people here who are excited about these local races."
In the meantime, Tutt will continue campaigning across the district, which goes from just outside College Station all the way to Port Aransas, while maintaining his day job which he has exhausted all his paid time off to campaign already, Tutt said.