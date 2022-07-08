Victoria will soon have two modern cancer treatment facilities when DeTar Healthcare System completes its new cancer center.
Hospital officials recently hosted a tour of the center, which is expected to be completed in November.
Once operational, it will join Citizens Medical Center’s cancer center in providing more local options for cancer treatment.
The new 12,000-square-foot cancer center will take up the first floor of DeTar Hospital Navarro’s Medical Plaza building, 601 E. San Antonio St. It will offer 12 infusion bays, 11 patient exam rooms, medical and radiation oncology physicians, trained chemotherapy nurses and new technology to the hospital such as an onsite positron emission tomography/CT Scan PET/CT Scan) and a linear accelerator.
“For us as an organization, we’ve done oncology care here for a long time. We’ve done chemotherapy here for a long time, but what this gives us is the opportunity to do that comprehensive care all under one roof,” DeTar Healthcare System CEO Benard Leger said.
This center will be the second such comprehensive cancer care center in Victoria County. Citizens Medical Center has operated its center for about 50 years.
The nine-county Crossroads has a higher amount of cancer incidents on average a year per 100,000 residents than the rest of the state, with Victoria, Jackson, and DeWitt having the highest incident rates in the region between 2014 and 2018, according to the National Cancer Institute.
About two-thirds of cancer patients leave the area to go get treatment elsewhere instead of staying in the market, according to the data DeTar Healthcare System has been looking at while planning this cancer center, Leger said.
“We want to tell the story to the community that there is great cancer care that can be done here and you don’t have to travel back and forth,” he said during a recent tour of the new facility.
Citizens’ cancer center features many of the same features DeTar’s cancer center will, but it also offers things such as a higher-end linear accelerator that can be more targeted and has a greater range of movement and other specialized treatments, said Mike Olson, Citizens Medical Center CEO.
Citizens sees about 700 patients a month just for radiation. They have been able to meet the demand for care without issue, said Marissa Billups, Citizens’ radiation therapy supervisor.
The biggest challenge in the market right now is often times people decide to go to hospitals in San Antonio or Houston to get the treatment, while outside of some surgeries, most cancer care can be done in Victoria with providers who have worked in the area for years, Olson said.
“That’s a percentage of people that are leaving because of their perception of it, not because there isn’t the capability,” he said.
One such person, retiree Roland Tieken, 68, of Victoria, was diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2018 and sought treatment at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Sugar Land.
While he doesn’t regret choosing to go out of Victoria for his initial treatment, he moved his treatment to Citizens after learning it was available so close to home. The convenience is especially helpful because his treatment can leave him exhausted afterward, he said.
With DeTar’s Cancer Center set to join the community, Tieken said he was glad there will be more options for those in a similar situation as him so they can stay close to home and choose what is right for them.
“Anytime you can provide more care in the market that’s always a positive,” Leger said. “It gives us an opportunity as health care providers in the market for both (hospitals) to reinforce great cancer care that can be provided in Victoria without you having to travel.”
It’s hard to tell if the market is viable for two cancer centers, but the patients having more options for their care is always a good thing, said Matthew McCurdy, Citizens’ radiation oncologist. Having the center there will benefit DeTar financially as they can keep everything in-house instead of having to refer people to Citizens or other care providers for what used to be missing.
“For the things they can’t do I hope they continue to utilize the services we offer,” Olson said noting it would not be in the best interest of the community to refer patients out of town if the service exists here already.
Cancer treatments offered at Citizens include surgery (including robotic surgery), infusion therapy, radiation therapy, stereotactic body radiation treatment, intense modulated radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, accelerated partial breast irradiation, brachytherapy for skin, breast, and gynecologic, interventional radiology, supportive and palliative care, nutrition, and physical therapy.
However, having consistent continuity care in one place locally ultimately leads to the best outcomes for patients, McCurdy said.
Patients do better emotionally and financially by not having to travel and not having to spend extensive time in a hotel while receiving treatment, he said.
Mediha Ahmad, a DeTar radiation oncologist who recently joined the hospital through a local physician program, echoed that opinion.
“It’s so difficult,” Ahmad said. “Cancer patients are going through such a difficult time through their diagnosis and treatment and then have to travel a distance to get their care for several weeks. That takes a huge toll on their lives, on their families and on themselves and the fact that they can travel a minimal distance to get their care I think it makes such a big impact in their quality of life.”
