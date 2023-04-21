After months of construction and equipment delays due to supply chain issues, DeTar Healthcare System unveiled its new cancer center to the Victoria community Thursday.
The $15.5 million project makes DeTar Cancer Center the second cancer center in the Victoria area, joining Citizens Medical Center's Kathryn O’Connor Regional Cancer Center.
Community leaders, medical professionals and curious citizens packed into the new waiting room as it was blessed by the Rev. Peter Nimo, Victoria Diocese hospital chaplain. A ribbon cutting also was conducted before the group toured the center.
The new 12,000-square-foot facility holds 11 medical and radiation oncology examination rooms, an infusion station with 12 chemo and immunotherapy infusion bays, a positron emission tomography (PET) scan machine for cancer imaging, and a medical linear accelerator.
It will be staffed by radiation oncologist Dr. Mediha Ahmad, medical oncologists Dr. Sara Ashraf, Dr. Ali Jafri and Dr. Jose Valladares and a support team to help with oncology nursing, radiology, laboratory services and oncology patient navigation.
Having all the hospital's cancer services under one roof is designed to give patients in the region more convenience, Bernard Leger, DeTar Healthcare System CEO, said.
"This project was very important to us," Leger said. "We have always had oncology and chemo infusion for a long time. What is new for us is the radiation services we have here. For us, it is an opportunity for us to continually grow and provide care to those patients in need."
The center is well equipped to enter the market as DeTar has a network of clinics around the region where hospital oncologists take appointments, he said.
"Not only are we in the Victoria market, but our oncologists are in outlying markets such as Edna, Port Lavaca, Cuero, Hallettsville, and we're working on two new markets we should have rolled out in the next couple of months," Legar said. "We're bringing cancer care to those patient visits to where patients are. Now they have to come here for chemo or radiation, but those office visits and other treatment that can be done in their hometown, we want to allow them to do that there."
The nine-county Crossroads region has a higher amount of cancer incidents on average a year than the rest of the state, with Victoria, Jackson, and DeWitt counties having the highest incident rates in the region between 2014 and 2018, according to the National Cancer Institute.
This center will be the second such comprehensive cancer care center in Victoria County. Citizens Medical Center has operated its center for about 50 years.
"It's a beautiful facility," Jay Young, Crossroads Guardians of Hope executive director, said.
Crossroads Guardians of Hope is a nonprofit organization that raises awareness for cancer with first responder vehicles with signatures from those touched by cancer at various events around the region. They also provide financial assistance for those struggling with the disease.
The nonprofits works with both hospitals regularly in connecting patients to local services, Young said. There is demand for both facilities, and with them both in Victoria, it will likely prevent people from going out of the market to an M.D. Anderson for treatment.
"Victoria is blessed to have both hospitals doing the same thing and having these centers," he said.