The parent company of Victoria's DeTar Healthcare System posted improved results from its previous quarter, but still reported a loss in its third quarter.
The results for Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH) were released after markets closed Wednesday and with an earnings call Thursday. By Thursday's market close, the company's stock rose over 26% from the previous day.
Last quarter, the company reported $326 million in net losses for shareholders, or about $2.52 per share.
"As we shared last quarter and continuing into this quarter, demand for non-COVID health care services has returned more slowly and later than most predicted, leading to softer than anticipated volumes through the middle of the year," Tim Hingtgen, the company's CEO, said. "Moving through the third quarter, we did see volumes, especially surgery and outpatient visits, pick up by mid-August, coinciding with the end of summer travel, return to school and more normal schedules. Those improvements continued throughout the rest of quarter."
COVID-19 related admissions were down to 5% of admissions compared with 13% in the third quarter a year earlier, Hingtgen said.
"Across service line categories, we saw the strongest growth in orthopedics, spine, neuro, GI and colorectal procedures," he said.
Current inflation challenges have limited growth opportunities, but the company has leveraged partnerships and strategies to find opportunities, Hingtgen said.
"Strong expense management programs, a significant reduction in contract labor, and other operational adjustments helped mitigate inflationary costs pressures," he said. "As these trends continue and we aggressively pursue our best strategic opportunities, we expect to drive incremental growth moving forward.”
The company reported $3.025 billion in net operating revenue for the third quarter, compared with $3.115 billion during the same period the previous year. The company also reported $42 million in net losses for shareholders, or about $0.32 cents per share, compared with a $111 million gain, or $0.85 in earnings per share during that same quarter a year earlier.
As for the company's adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a measure of the company's profitability, it reported $400 million in the third quarter, down from $482 million a year earlier. Over a nine-month period in 2022, the company reported $1.062 billion in similar adjusted earnings compared with $1.429 billion during that same period a year earlier.
About $115 million in the adjusted earnings this quarter came from pandemic-relief funds, according to its quarterly report.
The company does not expect any significant relief funds in the future, said Kevin Hammons, chief financial officer.
Contract labor expenses were reduced to $100 million, compared with $150 million the previous quarter, the chief financial officer said. Contract labor expenses in the first quarter of 2022 were $190 million.
Contract labor generally costs far more than in-house staffing.
In addition to the reduction of contract labor costs, Hingtgen said the company's workforce initiatives on retention and recruitment have been successful, noting registered nurse hiring is up 12% year-to-date, compared with last year and retention improved by 3%. He said the pathways program investment of tuition reimbursement and student loan repayments has been positive to both categories.
The company's Jersey College nursing program has also expanded, with campuses opening in Tucson, Arizona, and Scranton, Pennsylvania, he said.
"When the Jersey College partnership is fully deployed, we expect it to graduate approximately 1,000 new nurses every year," Hingtgen said.
A branch of the college is proposed for DeTar Hospital in Victoria, but officials at Victoria College and Citizens Medical Center oppose the idea.
The company is pleased with many of the improvements it made in the third quarter and believes it bodes well for the future, he said.
"We will continue to intentionally and aggressively adapt our portfolio, services and operations to step over inflationary impact and other industry headwinds, which we believe will position us for better results in 2023 and beyond," Hingtgen said. "We're supporting our markets with enhanced resources to accelerate growth and revenue, which we know is essential to address fixed and higher variable costs and to restore stronger earnings and margin performance."
During the quarter, the company entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of all assets of Greenbrier Valley Medical Center, a licensed 122-bed facility in Ronceverte, West Virginia, to Vandalia Health Inc. The hospital is classified as held for sale as of Sept. 30, according to the company's report. In addition, the company closed Shorepoint Health Venice hospital, a licensed 312-bed facility in Venice, Florida, during the quarter.
The company also expects to finish the closure of First Hospital Wyoming Valley, a Wilkes-Barre, Pennsylvania, psychiatric hospital licensed for 149 beds, by the end of the fourth quarter.
As of the end of the third quarter, the company had 81 hospitals and 13,309 licensed beds, according to the report.