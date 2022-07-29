Community Health Systems Inc. (NYSE: CYH), DeTar Healthcare System’s parent company, posted losses in its second quarter.

The results were released after the market closed Wednesday and with an earnings call Thursday. By Thursday’s market close, the company’s stock had fallen about 43% from the previous day.

“The second quarter was challenging in many regards as we navigated through a particularly complex environment,” CEO Tim Hingtgen said. “Simply stated, we did not achieve the results we expected.”

The company reported $2.93 billion in net operating revenue for the quarter, compared with $3.01 billion during the same period the previous year. The company also reported $326 million in net losses for shareholders, or about $2.52 per share, compared with a $6 million gain, or $0.04 in earnings per share during the same quarter a year earlier.

As for the company’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization, a measure of the company’s profitability, it reported $253 million in the second quarter, down from $453 million a year earlier. Over a six-month period in 2022, the company reported $662 million in similar adjusted earnings compared with $948 million during that same period a year earlier.

The declines were attributed to lower than forecasted net revenue, patient volume and contract labor expenses, Hingtgen said on Thursday’s earnings call. About 20% of the declines were attributed to the operations of two of the organization’s markets that were outside of the five largest states in which it operates.

The organization feels confident the quarterly losses will be a short-term problem as they have made targeted investments so it can meet its financial goals, Hingtgen said.

Among these are a reduction of contract labor and additional investment in employee benefits to aid in recruiting and retention, which has seen a positive response, Hingtgen said. Nursing hires have increased by 30% compared with the first quarter and turnover declined by 20%.

Contract labor generally costs far more than in-house staffing.

Contract labor declined each month of the second quarter, finishing with 30% fewer contract employees. But such staffing is still at elevated levels compared with prior years, he said.

“Through these efforts, we expect sequential quarterly improvement as the year goes on,” Hingtgen said.

During the quarter, the company also sold one of its hospitals, which was finalized after the second quarter, according to its quarterly report. CHS has divested 31 hospitals since 2019, amounting to 4,847 beds.