Tracy Walck, left, peruses a clothing rack while her daughter, Ellie Walck, center, and her daughter's friend, Hydee Kelly, right, investigate some jewelry on Friday afternoon at the Prickly Kactus boutique.

 Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com

In the midst of the pandemic, it was all hands on deck for those who work in hospitals from those treating patients to those making sure billing and charts were correct.

One such person was Krystal Hancock, a DeTar Healthcare System billing supervisor who worked in the emergency room in the middle of the pandemic and started her own boutique business called The Prickly Kactus in 2020. The Prickly Kactus can be found inside 361 Pop-Up Shops, 2504 N. Laurent St. in Victoria.

The business first started when Hancock saw her daughter shopping for clothes online and saw how expensive some of the products were.

"I know I can make that," Hancock said.

She started off first ordering a small printer and a "janky" heat press off of Facebook marketplace and made her own designs from there, she said.

At first, she was just simply making clothes for family and friends, but the more she got into it, she looked to turn the clothes she was making into a business, Hancock said.

"It started about two years ago, and it's been going ever since," she said. "My daughter is probably my worst critic."

However, developing this business while working in the ER in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic was certainly challenging, she said.

She often worked 12-13 hour shifts, checking people's bills to make sure everything was correct, checking charts and more, she said. Six hours later, she would have to be at local markets to sell her Western-inspired clothes and accessories she either made or got from other vendors.

"Sometimes I would get home and just press shirts through the night," Hancock said. "There were times where I would be at market days with my baseball hat and my sunglasses and fallen asleep once or twice, I'm not going to lie."

Owner Krystal Hancock steps out of her vendor space on Friday afternoon at the Prickly Kactus inside of 361 Pop-up Shops.

The business has since continued to evolve as she's gotten a bigger press and her own workshop at home, and she now makes as much with her business as she does getting paid in her day job at the hospital, she said.

At a time when many medical professionals are looking to exit their current career field — as illustrated by Trusted Health's 2022 Frontline Nurse Mental Health and Well Being Survey, which showed many nurses are looking to exit — Hancock is still committed to her day job.

"I love my day job. I love helping people," she said.

Hancock still has kids at home and plans to keep working both at least until all of them are grown and have graduated from college.

One aspect that she has enjoyed is the fact she has been able to spend more time with her kids as she works putting the shirts together as she watches TV with them, Hancock said.

"I work a lot and sometimes those two hours are all I get to spend with them," she said.

Her kids have also been inspired to get involved in it as they make gifts for their friends and stuff for themselves, Hancock said.

Assorted items of jewelry rest on a table at the Prickly Kactus on Friday afternoon at 361 Pop-up Shops off of Laurent Street.

"My daughter will come home and say 'Hey I need a shirt.' Well, OK make it," she said.

The inspiration doesn't stop there. Since starting the business, her first cousin Amber Glass has started helping out at The Prickle Kactus by ordering jewelry and other accessories through vendors.

Glass and Hancock have always been close, so the idea of working together was a natural fit, and she was excited to come on, Glass said.

Glass works in the accounts payable department for Regency Integrated Health Services and has always wanted to run a boutique, and had Hancock not taken the leap, Glass wouldn't be enjoying her dream right now, she said.

"I knew I couldn't do it on my own," Glass said. "If she hadn't started the business already, I would probably still be where I was two or three years ago. I wouldn't be in business if it wasn't for her."

Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.

