For more than 60 years, Dr. Raymond Reese, 88, has served as a family practice doctor for Cuero and the DeWitt County communities.
However, after a career where he has delivered more than 2,000 babies and seen generations of families grow up before his eyes, Reese is hanging up his stethoscope and retiring Friday.
Reese started his medical career in 1962 in Cuero after getting his medical degree. He had the option of a surgical residency or returning home to work in a clinic, and he chose to come home.
"My wife wanted to come home," Reese said. "So in 1962 in July, we started practicing."
However, he almost didn't become a doctor as the Cuero native initially went to the University of Texas to get a pharmacy degree, but after some prodding from peers and some physicians encouraging him to pursue being a doctor and getting permission from his wife, he was on his way.
"My wife made me promise not to go to med school, so I talked to her and she allowed me to go," he said. "It's been a real experience because my wife was from here. My folks with my in-laws lived here, and I have gone to school here. You became rather rapidly integrated into the community, church and school activities and things like that."
Over the years, Reese has seen the field of medicine and medical infrastructure change dramatically in the Crossroads.
When he first started, house calls were still common to towns like Nordheim, Yorktown and Yoakum with doctors being more generalists always on call and less specialized than they are now, he said.
"I think there were about 13 physicians in Victoria, now got a couple 100," Reese said. "Citizens was a three-story building. They added two floors. Here, there was no EMS service. The funeral homes were the EMS service. We used their hearses as the ambulance, and they had no monitors in them or anything like that. You can run IV. You had to hold IV out the window."
In his time as a doctor, he has seen the rise of Medicare and the changes that go along with that, Reese said. He's seen technology evolve and the increase in specialists help improve care for patients and seen doctors go from suits to scrubs. However, there are some things that are different now that are less streamlined for patient care.
"Medicine's primarily controlled by insurance now, you know. You have to get prior approval to get in a diagnostic study. You have to get prior approval to get a patient in the hospital. Getting the patient into a recovery program is tough," he said. "Sending a patient, like if I'm going to send a patient to say San Antonio for a specialist, they have to have a referral now. It used to be you picked up the phone and call the guy, and he said send them up tomorrow."
Reese said that the one thing he's enjoyed throughout his career is seeing all the people he's treated over the years from delivering them as babies to grown adults with notable inclusion including a former Oakland Raider who has appeared in a Super Bowl, a vice president of Texas Instruments and a Harvard University student.
"I delivered over 2,000 babies," Reese said. "I see people all the time and (they) say you've delivered my baby, you delivered my kids or things like that. I can't remember all of them, but it's been fun."
For Cuero Regional Hospital where Reese practices, his presence will be missed and leaves a huge void, said hospital board President Dr. John Frels.
"Dr. Reese has seen patients at their most vulnerable, reshaped lives, and has continually given his whole heart to our health care system in DeWitt county," Frels said. "Our health care facilities have been blessed to have Dr. Reese, a trustworthy, humorous, and reliable beyond belief physician that worked daily even during the country’s pandemic phase of COVID-19."
Frels has known Reese for a long time, having grown up in the same neighborhood as him, he said.
"It was an integral part of his life. It's not surprising that he practiced for 60 years. He was very dedicated to the medical group and everything," Frels said. "He loved it. He loved every 60 years of it."
As for Reese's retirement, there isn't much planned since his wife died 17 years ago, he said. He plans to keep healthy through a local fitness center, catch up on reading and continue to stay busy helping where he can in the community, just this time out of the doctor’s office.