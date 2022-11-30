Dr. Raymond Reese retirement

Retirement party: 11:45 a.m. Friday, Cuero Regional Hospital Main Lobby, community invited

Cards and well wishes: Can be sent to Dr. R. Reese, Cuero Medical Clinic, 2500 N. Esplanade, Ste. 102, Cuero, Texas 77954.

Patient transition: Options for Reese's patients include Cuero Medical Clinic with Dr. K. Denton, Dr. Dugi, Dr. Hill, Dr. Lemley and Dr. Willers, 361-275-3466.

Parkside Family Clinic Dr. Harvey, and Dr. Walthall 361-275-2800.

Yorktown Medical Clinic, Dr. D. Denton 361-564-9230.

Medical records may be released by calling 361-275-3466.