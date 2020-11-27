Anyone who would like to have the chance to dress to the nines in 19th-century garb or watch DeWitt County Judge Daryl Fowler ride up to the courthouse in a horse and buggy has much to look forward to next year.
The DeWitt County Historical Commission is planning a yearlong celebration of the county’s 175th anniversary in 2021, which will include a kickoff event in March, a downtown celebration in September and a gala at the end of the year.
Mark Rosenberg writes about rural community life for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He covers Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, and Refugio counties. Questions or tips? Contact: mrosenberg@vicad.com or call 361-574-1264.
