CUERO — Top hats and bonnets were in abundance as a large crowd gathered to kick off a yearlong celebration of DeWitt County’s 175th anniversary at the First Presbyterian Church pavilion in downtown Cuero on Wednesday.
Among the day’s featured speakers was the county’s namesake himself, Empresario Green DeWitt, who was portrayed by Mark Collins, senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Yorktown. DeWitt recalled the qualities of the area that had inspired him to seek a land grant from the Mexican government in 1825. Soon thereafter, DeWitt established a settlement of about 400 families between the Guadalupe and Lavaca rivers in an area that encompasses the present-day location of DeWitt County.
Mark Rosenberg reports on local, regional and breaking news for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.