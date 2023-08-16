Test results for elementary and middle school students in DeWitt County show most students are scoring near or above state benchmarks.
Cuero ISD
After about half of fourth and seventh graders failed to meet the state's math standards in 2022, scores for these grade levels improved in 2023.
About 73% of fourth graders and 68% of seventh graders either approached, met or mastered state goals for math in 2023.
Also in 2023, 71% of fifth graders and 87% of the eighth grade class either scored near or above the state's benchmark for math.
At least two-thirds of students in every grade level at scored at or near the state's reading score goal in 2023.
Meyersville ISD
Most students who took the STAAR test approached, met or mastered the benchmark for the math, reading and science sections.
"There was a great effort from students and teachers," Superintendent Kelly Dunn said Wednesday. "I'm proud of everyone for their hard work."
Every student in the fourth and eighth grades scored near or above the state benchmark for math.
"The STAAR test is just one piece of the plate," Dunn said. "Later we'll look at what the kids did well and not well."
Nordheim ISD
In grades four to eight, 100% of students scored closed to, or passed, the state benchmark for reading.
Over half, 55%, of third graders did not meet the state benchmark for math.
Westhoff ISD
Nearly all of the STAAR test takers approached, met or mastered state goals for reading, math and science.
"I'm proud of our kids' hard work," Superintendent David Kennedy said. "I believe we are on track to achieve a lot more in the future."
Yoakum ISD
Most students passed or scored near benchmarks for reading, math and science, which impressed Superintendent Tom Kelley.
"It's an extremely challenging test," Kelley said. "When you look at the results and see how we scored above the state average several times, it is wonderful."
Chad Rothbauer, assistant superintendent over curriculum instruction, said the district is evaluating how it can help students improve their test scores this school year.
Yorktown ISD
Superintendent Gerald Nixon said he was impressed with test scores, though he wishes the district would have gotten a heads up from the state about the new format. There was a greater emphasis on writing this year, he said.
"They used to give us a year in advance to go over sample questions, but that didn't happen last year," Nixon said.
Now that students and teachers have been exposed to the new format, they will have a better idea of how questions are worded, Nixon said.
About 63% of eighth graders did not meet the math benchmark, but Nixon said that was because the students who took Alegbra I, a high school course, were not included in the results.