Diesel fuel, oils and plastic pellets spilled in Jackson County train collision

At about 11:10 p.m. Friday, a train operated by Formosa Plastics Corp. and a train operated by Union Pacific Railroad collided near Farm-to-Market Road 616 between La Ward and Lolita, said Jackson County Sheriff A.J. "Andy" Louderback.
Part of Farm-to-Market Road 616 remained closed Monday in Jackson County while the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality worked to remediate spills caused by a train collision.
"I am a Houston native and 5th generation Texan, with a degree in journalism and minor in creative writing from the University of Texas at Austin. I care deeply about public interests and the community I serve.”
