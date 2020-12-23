Dirt bike ignition starts barn fire in Victoria County, damages interior and vehicles
At least three fire engines and one ambulance arrive at 480 San Antonio River Road in rural Victoria County to extinguish a barn  fire. The fire, which was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday, was extinguished soon after their arrival and no one was injured, said Richard Castillo, the Victoria County fire marshal.

 By Chase Rogers | crogers@vicad.com

When 14-year-old Kyle Shedd mounted his dirt bike Wednesday afternoon with his newly-gifted helmet, he could not have known what would happen next.

When the boy attempted to start the bike, it sparked and started a fire in the family's sheet metal barn, authorities said. Kyle ran from the barn and warned his mother, Amy Shedd, who called 911.

The body panels on the right side of the family's four-wheeler were melted by the heat from a fire in the barn.
Fire damages the family's zero-turn lawn mower.
Fire also damages the family's two dirt bikes.
The corner of the family's sheet-metal barn where the fire started.

Chase Rogers covers breaking news and public safety for The Victoria Advocate. He graduated from Texas State University with a bachelor's in mass communications and journalism. Chase can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or on Twitter.

"I am a North Texas native who has a passion for storytelling. Having graduated from Texas State University in May 2020, I am privileged to work with the Advocate staff and contribute to their tireless effort to inform the communities of the Crossroads."


