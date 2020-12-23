Dirt bike ignition starts barn fire in Victoria County, damages interior and vehicles

At least three fire engines and one ambulance arrive at 480 San Antonio River Road in rural Victoria County to extinguish a barn fire. The fire, which was reported at 3 p.m. Wednesday, was extinguished soon after their arrival and no one was injured, said Richard Castillo, the Victoria County fire marshal.
Chase Rogers covers breaking news and public safety for The Victoria Advocate. He graduated from Texas State University with a bachelor's in mass communications and journalism. Chase can be reached at 361-574-1286, crogers@vicad.com or on Twitter.
"I am a North Texas native who has a passion for storytelling. Having graduated from Texas State University in May 2020, I am privileged to work with the Advocate staff and contribute to their tireless effort to inform the communities of the Crossroads."
