As hurricane season starts to close at the end of November, Texas has been relatively untouched by storms this season. However, even five years after Hurricane Harvey people are still living with the ramifications in the Crossroads and academic researchers and emergency management coordinators are preparing for the next disaster.
Over the 2022 hurricane season so far there have been 14 named tropical storms, eight of which became hurricanes, with Puerto Rico and Florida being hit the hardest in the U.S.
While Texas wasn't hit this season, outside of part of Tropical Storm Karl along the Texas-Mexico border, many still live with the effects of storms in previous years like Hurricane Harvey in 2017.
One such community is Nursery, where many are still recovering from the damage of the storm and where the scars still show.
Nursery resident Ginger Johnson hasn't had a permanent home since Harvey destroyed her home. She and her mother have been living in a temporary home provided to them while going through the process of getting their home rebuilt, Johnson said.
The replacement home is expected to be finished this year and Johnson is hopeful it will be finished before Christmas, she said. Until then, Johnson and her mother are living at Crossroads Inns & Suites.
Researchers from the University of Texas at Arlington are working in the Corpus Christi Bay area to research and develop a dashboard that gives communities in the Texas Coastal Bend region real-time environmental information to better prepare.
"We're looking at building on environmental monitoring network and data dashboard, publicly accessible data dashboards, to improve how people engage with environmental quality data within the region and to kind of increase their awareness of what the conditions are within their local neighborhoods, said Michelle Hummel UTA Civil Engineering assistant professor. "That includes the deployment of different types of sensors to monitor issues like flooding and water quality and air quality as well as then making that data available in real time or near real time for residents and community-based organizations and local officials to be able to access that data and then use it for decision making and planning efforts."
One of the main reasons for this research is because the Coastal Bend Region of Texas is vulnerable to environmental stressors, such as flooding, erosion and storm systems.
Hummel is leading the $2.4-million National Science Foundation project, which is building on the previous work one of her co-principal investigators Oswald Jenewein, UTA Architecture, Planning and Public Affairs assistant professor, has done in the region for the next four years.
The research team will be working with community stakeholders, industry leaders and government agencies to identify existing awareness, concerns and infrastructure to determine how best to develop the dashboard.
"We need data-driven information to base our decisions on. That is number one," Jenewein said. "Number two, it is important that research and data becomes way more integrated to all levels of society, and that it's no longer just for, you know, experts in various fields to inform decision makers, but it really becomes a bottom-up task where you integrate community members (into) all steps of a project."
The project is focused mostly on the Corpus Christi Bay area, but the results will be relevant to the Coastal Bend region as a whole, Hummel said.
As the research gets further along and develops, the researchers are expected to take their findings from this and other projects connected to it to decision makers to try and implement the technology in the region, she said.
While this research wouldn't do much for her situation, Johnson said. She feels it would certainly help others who she saw get stuck and needed help during the storm, such as the elderly, by engaging with them to prepare in the event of a disaster.
She recalled how her aunt, who is homebound in a wheelchair, fell when Harvey knocked out electricity, and she lay there for a week before anyone found her.
"There needs to be something easier for (the elderly) to find out about natural disasters or how to get somebody there to assist them," she said.
Victoria County has previously participated in helping with higher education research before, said Rick McBrayer, Victoria County emergency management coordinator, noting previous Rice University studies the county participated in after Harvey.
McBrayer hopes to have the chance to participate in the project in the future, he said.
Research, such as what Hummel is working on, helps communities like Victoria better when disasters do happen, McBrayer said.
"There are certain things that we want to start and look at to help mitigate certain elements in our community," he said. "All this comes down to the pure fact that mitigation is going to (be) watermarked for crucial things. Mitigation is us taking action to help alleviate a disaster's impact on the community."
Knowing those risks and addressing them before a disaster happens, such as areas that have a history of flooding, is key to being prepared for when the next disaster comes, McBrayer said.