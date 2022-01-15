The sun was shining and not a single cloud was in the sky on Saturday morning.
But 40 mile an hour winds made it difficult for the disc golf contestants during the opening rounds of the Texas Amateur Athletic Federation Winter Games.
The weather added an extra difficulty to the games, turning the simplest putt into a struggle.
"Pretty much like all flying object sports, the wind is a big factor, maybe even more so in disc golf," said Garrett Glass of Houston. "I like it because it's a great neutralizing aspect. Everyone has to play in the same conditions and just making a putt that you could normally smash in your backyard 100% of the time, now becomes like a tester, it's more difficult. So it's great fun."
The contestants ranged from ages 12 and under to 60+, all of them hoping to have a fun, relaxing day with a group of people they consider their second family.
Many of the contestants have made lifelong friendships by traveling to disc golf tournaments all across the state. With people traveling from Victoria, Houston, San Marcos, Austin, Dallas, etc., the tournaments are their one real chance to see each other.
People like Cody Kilgore of Madisonville, who lived and worked in Victoria for a period, was excited about coming back to Riverside Park and seeing old friends he hadn't seen in seven years.
"Victoria was one of the courses where I learned how to play," Kilgore said. "I just got sponsored by Lone Star Disc, so I came up here to try to show a little bit of it. But today was real windy, 40 mile an hour gust, head winds. It is what is it. It's just nice to be able to come down and visit."
The out-of-town contestants enjoyed the discounts offered at places like The Box Coffee Bar and Burdogz Bar & Grill, and the chance to make a weekend out of the whole experience.
For the locals, they enjoyed showing off Riverside Park to the out-of-towners.
"Everyone out here, they're easygoing," said Luke Wuestewald of Victoria. "They're not here for drama. They're here to play. They're here to have fun and get away from the work life."
Event coordinator Wallace Hall III, who's been running tournaments for 15 years and is an ambassador for PDGA, saw the winds as an added twist to what he hoped was a fun weekend for all contestants.
"Have some fun, enjoy the weather, enjoy the day, give them something to do that doesn't cost anything at all," Hall said. "All you need is a couple discs and you can enjoy this park. There's no fee to play. Not to mention the miles you walk and the fitness you get in just from being outside. It's very enjoyable. The youth loves it, all the way up to the seniors love it."
Overall, the disc golfers hoped the TAAF games would be an opportunity to grow interest in the sport.
"You got a lot of kids out here watching and spectating," Kilgore said. "At the end of the day we want to grow the sport. Put on a show for the locals as well. I've been playing since 2011 and I don't plan on stopping till I'm dead in my grave."
