For Paxton Henley, Victoria West High School 2022 valedictorian, one mantra has been part of here life, "You don't deserve anything in this world. Everything is earned."
Henley, 18, is an elite trampoline gymnastic athlete, who aimed to participate in the last Olympic cycle before a devastating knee injury her sophomore year that kept her from competing, but much like everything else in her life from academics to work to sports, her determination to earn her goals wins through.
"It's just been a crazy four years," Henley said.
From a young age, Henley has worked tirelessly at trampoline gymnastics, but participating in a nonschool sponsored sport is expensive with coaching, training and travel, Henley's mom Charlene Henley said.
So, her ability to participate in the sport came down to keeping her grades up, just like in a school-sponsored sport, Paxton Henley's mother said.
"We never as parents set the bar and say 'You're our child. You better do great and graduate at the top of your class.' We always told our children to do well in school and to learn," the mother said. "(Becoming valedictorian) was all her."
Upon graduating from middle school, Henley was top five in her class, and while in high school, she gave herself three goals she wanted to accomplish, said Henley's dad, Scott Henley. The first two were established early on. She wanted to participate in the Olympics in trampoline gymnastics and graduate at the top of her high school class.
The former would take a hit just prior to her sophomore year, but it would ultimately inspire her third goal. During a practice when she landed, her right knee exploded to the point where her femur was past where her kneecap should be. Her tibia and fibula were behind her knee, and the kneecap was displaced at the bottom of her quad.
"That injury was actually really rare, and a lot of doctors didn't know what to do," Paxton Henley said.
Most doctors only had seen such injuries in bodies that were already dead from vehicle accidents, never in a living person, Henley's father said.
The injury would keep her from competing for two years and caused her to miss the U.S. Olympic trials for the Tokyo 2020 summer Olympics, Henley said.
However, her injury led her to working with so many specialists, with case studies and medical journalists, that it fascinated her to make her third goal of wanting to becoming a doctor herself and dive deeper into the medical field, she said.
"My main doctor was pretty much the only doctor who stood by me and made me want to keep doing gymnastics while all these doctors who have been doing this for years said 'no.' I would never be able to do it again," she said. "So, my primary doctor said, 'You've got to keep doing this. You got to keep doing that,' and that's what I want to do for other people. I want to inspire them to get to where their dreams are."
She shocked all her doctors by fully healing in nine months, when her expected recovery time was three years, she said. But she would need an additional year to build back her strength and skills.
For those close to her, this was hardly shocking.
"She has that same mentality as Michael Jordan or Kobe Bryant," said Chad Gadaway, Henley's trampoline gymnastic coach at Full Force Trampoline. "I firmly believe she'll accomplish everything she'll set her mind to."
Her father recalls how Henley, when she was younger, would get up two hours before school, do her homework with a dry erase marker on their back door, finish, clean up and get ready — all in time for school with no comment from her parents.
"What teenager do you know that gets out of bed without you telling them," her father said.
In addition to her gymnastics and stellar grades, Henley was part of the National Honor Society, a member of student council and Victoria Warriors for Christ club.
After graduation, Henley plans to compete in qualifications for the 2022 World Games. If she qualifies, they will take place in Birmingham, Alabama. She will start her college career at Trinity University in San Antonio.
To her graduating class, Henley encourages them to just be themselves. Everything happens for reason, and no matter what has happened these past four years, their story is still being written with more chapters to come.
"She's already accomplished one goal of hers, and the next two are sure to follow," her father said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.