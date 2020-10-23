On 45 acres where a distillery may have once stood, retired Col. Stephen Mitchell and his business partner Rick Elliott are opening Matagorda Bay Distillery between Bay City and the Texas coast.
The project is still in the planning phase, but they plan to break ground at 13354 SH 60 in Wadsworth in January and open in June. With rum, brandy, canned cocktails and a place to try out the spirits, the distillery will be the only one between Houston and Victoria, they said.
Geoff Sloan reports on business and breaking news in the Crossroads region. He received his Bachelor's in international relations with minors in journalism and French from Texas State University. Reach him at gsloan@vicad.com or @GeoffroSloan on Twitter.
