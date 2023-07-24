Emett Alvarez, 61: Alvarez is a former Victoria City Council member as the representative of District 1 before resigning in 2016 after it came to light that he no longer lived in District 1. He ran for Victoria mayor in a special election. He is the managing editor of Revista de Victoria, a Spanish language publication.

Bridgette Marshall, 46: Marshall is a career educator, serves as the current chair of the humanities department at Victoria College and is an associate professor of English. Like other candidates, she is a VISD product and holds a bachelor’s degree and two master’s degrees, all from UHV.

Adolph Robles Jr., 61: Robles listed his occupation as “field services” on his application and wrote that he has been a Victoria resident since 1989. Robles cited his past experience as a volunteer in various parent organizations and focus groups through his two daughters’ educations.