On Thursday afternoon the Victoria school district announced that District 2 residents Emett Alvarez Jr., Bridgette Marshall, Adolph C. Robles Jr. and Andrew Rokovich had applied to fill the newly vacant school board seat.
The seat opened earlier this month when long-time board member Estella De Los Santos submitted her resignation. The board then opted to fill the vacancy via appointment.
Over the weekend, Robles Jr. withdrew his application, the district confirmed. The 34-year Victoria resident said he realized he would likely not be able to commit the time needed for the position of a trustee.
At a special meeting Tuesday, each candidate will introduce themselves in front of the board and meeting attendees and then answer six questions posed by the board, said board president Mike Mercer.
After each candidate answers, the meeting will return to regular business.
The board will later go into closed session where a portion of time has been set aside to “consider, discuss and interview” the candidates, according to the agenda.
Once the closed portion, the board will publicly vote on which of the four candidates will join them as a trustee. De Los Santos is the only board member who will not vote, Mercer said. A majority vote of four is required.
Tuesday's meeting will begin at 5:30 p.m., and will take place at the Victoria ISD administration building on Profit street.