With a pair of steady hands, Ryan Elliott, 12, bent over and attached two tulips into a glass bowl before stepping back to admire his masterpiece
It was Ryan’s first time to build a terrarium.
He said he came to the workshop at the Victoria Public Library because he had never heard of the word before and wanted to see what it was all about.
The self-proclaimed plants lover said he spends his free time sketching different types of plants and flowers in his notebook and wanted to project his vision into an actual tangible object through his terrarium.
Darting back and forth from his desk to the hot glue station, Ryan’s flowers of choice: a purple and pink tulip, sits firmly on top of a bed of moss.
“Those are really good colors that would go together,” Ryan said. “I’ve always liked purple and pink together for some reason, it just seems right to me.”
Youth Program Supervisor Noelle Elkins said the library hosts teen night once a month, with activities that are geared toward teenagers.
This month is DIY terrarium, an event that gives teenagers the chance to build their own terrarium using artificial plants that they can take home.
The types of events offered for teen nights can differ and is a trial-and-error to what the community likes, Elkins said.
“The big job was looking up crafts and ideas that teenagers are interested in and when you go to Pinterest or anything like that and type in 'teen activities' you see terrariums, stuff with graphic novels, comic books, anything to do with Japan, Korea and Kpop,” Elkins said. “You go through the research process and you kind of just go, ‘Oh, that looks like it might be fun’.”
Scattered around the Bronte Room of the library, half a dozen teenagers made their way around the room to get supplies to make their own unique terrarium. Mini glass fish bowls were the to-go choice to house the moss, pebbles, artificial flowers and among a hodgepodge of other items.
“I’m hoping they walk away with a really cool terrarium, obviously," Elkins said. "But also just excitement about coming to the library and seeing what other new things that we’re going to offer.”
The next teen night will be at 4:30 p.m. Feb.7 at the library. The activity is pixel painting, which consists of painting using circular discs cut out of construction paper using a hole punch to make an image, Elkins said.
"You never know what you're going to get with the library. We are always looking for new ideas," Elkins said. "And if you have an idea for a program or an activity you'd like for us to do, reach out to us and let us know and we, you know, we're happy to look into it."
