Q: Do I still need to stay at least 6 feet away from people if I’m wearing a cloth facial covering?
A: Yes. Wearing a cloth facial covering is one public health measure people should take to reduce the spread of COVID-19, but not the only measure. In addition to wearing a mask in public places, the Texas Department of State Health Services recommends you:
- Social distance, or stay at least 6 feet away from people who are not part of your household.
- Frequently wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
- Do not touch your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue.
- Disinfect high-touch surfaces often, such as buttons, handles, and knobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.