Texas 42 Domino
Buy Now

Above, table of competitors plan their next move at the Texas State Championship “42” Domino Tournament at Knights of Columbus Hall in Hallettsville. At left, Gladys Lee interacts with another player at the Texas State Championship “42” Domino Tournament at Knights of Columbus Hall in Hallettsville. Lee said she has been playing dominoes for nearly 40 years with her family.

 Duy Vu | dvu@vicad.com

HALLETTSVILLE – The sounds of chatter and the clanking of dominoes at the 39th annual Texas State Championship “42” Domino Tournament filled the Knights of Columbus Hall like a symphony in Hallettsville.

Through the noise, 20-year domino veteran Katie Campbell remained focused through her proactive hearing and a healthy dose of coffee.

Texas 42 Domino
Buy Now

Gladys Lee interacts with another player at the Texas State Championship "42" Domino Tournament at Knights of Columbus Hall in Hallettsville. Lee said she has been playing dominoes for nearly 40 years with her family.
Texas 42 Domino
Buy Now

Katie Campbell looks at her hand of dominoes at the Texas State Championship “42” Domino Tournament at Knights of Columbus Hall in Hallettsville.

Duy Vu is a photojournalist for the Victoria Advocate. You can reach him at 361-574-1204.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Staff photojournalist

I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.