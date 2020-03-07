Above, table of competitors plan their next move at the Texas State Championship “42” Domino Tournament at Knights of Columbus Hall in Hallettsville. At left, Gladys Lee interacts with another player at the Texas State Championship “42” Domino Tournament at Knights of Columbus Hall in Hallettsville. Lee said she has been playing dominoes for nearly 40 years with her family.
HALLETTSVILLE – The sounds of chatter and the clanking of dominoes at the 39th annual Texas State Championship “42” Domino Tournament filled the Knights of Columbus Hall like a symphony in Hallettsville.
Through the noise, 20-year domino veteran Katie Campbell remained focused through her proactive hearing and a healthy dose of coffee.
I was born in Vietnam and left to settle in the United States at the age of four. A Texan by heart — I lived in Arlington for nearly two decades and graduated from The University of Texas at Arlington with a degree in journalism.
