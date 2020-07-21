Rebecca Maier works on some movements during color guard practice at Cuero High School. The band started their summer camp on Monday with safety precautions in place. The color guard director said on Tuesday, July 21, they are recording videos to give students who opted out of participating in person the chance to practice at home.
CUERO - For Cuero High School band director Rick Varela, the upcoming school year is filled with uncertainty. So it’s only fitting that the medley his band will be performing in this year’s show features Journey’s “Don’t Stop Believin'.”
Texas’ school reopening guidelines have shifted repeatedly in recent weeks as COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise. But it’s not just classroom teachers who are affected by the pandemic. High school bands and color guards are also subject to a comprehensive set of restrictions that governs how they can practice and perform. Still, Cuero High School was filled with familiar back-to-school sights and sounds on Tuesday, the second day of summer rehearsals for the school’s drum line and color guard.
Mark Rosenberg writes about rural community life for the Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He covers Calhoun, DeWitt, Goliad, Jackson, Lavaca, and Refugio counties. Questions or tips? Contact: mrosenberg@vicad.com or call 361-574-1264.
