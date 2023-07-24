A plan to build four small nuclear reactors is not the only project Dow Chemical has lined up in Seadrift.
Next month Dow will break ground on a $235 million facility that will make raw materials for products consumers use daily, such as cosmetics and laundry detergents. The materials form in a type of chemical reaction, known as alkoxylation.
Alkoxylates, the base product made in the plant, are also found in the pharmaceutical and oil and gas industries, said Heather Lyons, site director for Dow's Seadrift Operations.
"The alkoxylation product line has a large family of post-industrial or consumer uses that it can feed into," Lyons said.
Construction of the facility is expected to take 15 months, Lyons said. The plant is scheduled to start production in the first quarter of 2025.
"We are anticipating we will bring at least 10 permanent jobs and we estimate there will be about 250 jobs during the peak construction phase," Lyons said.
The jobs inside the alkoxylation facility are similar to the tasks Dow engineers currently perform, Lyons said. Equipment inside the plant includes, among other things, heat exchangers, storage tanks and railcar loading facilities.
"Filling these roles will occur through our existing pipelines, our existing collaborations," Lyons said. "We have strong collaborations here locally with Victoria College and the University of Houston Victoria."
Dow stated it will commit to paying the new plant workers at least $50,540 annually, according to its application for a tax abatement from the Calhoun Independent School District. Dow will receive tax abatements from the school district and Calhoun County.
Lyons said that in June, Dow's Board of Directors approved its Seadrift site as the home for new alkoxylation plant. A site in Louisiana was also considered.
Though they are separate projects, the alkoxylation plant and the proposed nuclear reactors both support Dow's goal to fully decarbonize its operations by 2050, Lyons said. The reactors would power the alkoxylation facility as early as 2030.
"By doing the site upgrades through the (nuclear reactor) project, we are advancing our ability to have more efficient assets on site, providing our customers with carbon neutral products," Lyons said.
Because of support from community members, both Dow and Seadrift are able to "thrive," Lyons said.
"Those relationships with the community allows us to grow and decarbonize here at Seadrift Operations," she said.