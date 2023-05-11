SEADRIFT — Dow said on Thursday it will team with a Maryland company to build four small, modular nuclear reactors at its Seadrift plant, about 40 miles south of Victoria.
X-Energy Reactor Company LLC would build the "meltdown free" reactors at the Dow plant, according to statements from Dow and X-Energy released on Thursday.
“Advanced nuclear has attractive advantages over other sources of clean power, including a compact footprint, competitive cost, and enhanced power and steam reliability,” Jim Fitterling, Dow chairman and CEO, said in a prepared release. “The Seadrift site plays an important role in further advancing Dow’s sustainability goals, as evidenced by our increasing growth and investment at the site. We are excited to have the support of our local community, the DOE, and state of Texas as we progress on this important project.”
In a prepared statement, Gov. Greg Abbott praised the plan.
“Texas is the energy capital of the world, and Dow and X-energy’s decision to choose Texas as the location for their new SMR nuclear plant is a testament to our state’s exceptional business climate and history of innovation in this critical industry,” he said. “This SMR project further cements Texas’ position as a global energy leader and will bring good-paying jobs and more economic opportunity to hardworking Texans in the Coastal Bend. I look forward to working with Dow and X-energy as we continue to unleash the full potential of our state’s mighty energy industry.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.