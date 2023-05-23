A new form of clean energy in the Crossroads had regional business leaders wanting to learn more at a Victoria Partnership meeting Tuesday morning.

In collaboration with Maryland-based reactor company X-energy, Dow plans to build four "meltdown-free" nuclear reactors on the site of its Seadrift plant, about 40 miles south of Victoria. The small modular reactors would provide energy to the electrical grid for 60 years and would replace Dow's existing natural gas-fired power plant, which is nearing the end of its life.

The 30-acre facility could be valued at $2 billion or more, Daniel Womack, Dow's director of government affairs, said in a presentation Tuesday.

Womack shared new information about the fuel source of the reactors, which are billiard ball-sized "pebbles" filled with 18,000 particles that are coated to prevent leaks. Helium, used to boil water into steam, would circulate radioactive-free heat inside of the reactor.

Each of the four reactors planned at Dow would be a "little bit bigger than a school bus," Womack said. Each reactor contains about 220,000 pebbles, which are continuously cycled through the reactor's tube.

A single reactor would generate up to 80 megawatts of electricity, but it could also be reconfigured to produce 200 megawatts of thermal energy, Womack said.

"One of the great things about this technology is that it provides reliable power, but it also provides a constant and reliable steam source for us, which turns the turbines and makes all the machines work," Womack said.

The process for opening the nuclear plant could take seven years.

"We would begin construction sometime in 2027, with the goal of having the first reactor turned on in 2029 and then fully operational in 2030," Womack said. "This is not a traditional nuclear (site), when you think of a 10 to 15 year process. This is much faster."

Dow needs to file paperwork with the federal Nuclear Regulatory Commission before the nuclear reactors can be constructed, Womack said. The first phase of Dow's application is expected to be submitted during the fourth quarter of this this year, while the second phase could be completed in the first quarter of 2024.

Buildings on the nuclear energy site would house the four reactors and the four steam-powered turbines, Womack said. Nuclear waste would be stored underground until the federal government determines a permanent destination for it.