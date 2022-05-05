GOLIAD — Downtown Goliad is exploding.
Whether you’re looking for a bite to eat at a restaurant like The Water Well Café or Deborah’s Kitchen Table, grab dessert at a spot like Two Scoops & More or peruse a shop like The 3 R’s or This That & Whatever, there’s a local business situated in a beautiful, historic courthouse square to lend patronage to.
Since the fall, downtown Goliad has seen seven new businesses crop up.
Vacancies downtown are quick to fill, said Keli Miller, Goliad Main Street director. Part of the attraction for downtown is how attractive it is, she said. Business owners downtown cited the history of Goliad, the foot traffic and a supportive community for why they wanted to locate their businesses there.
“What we’re finding out is the rental properties go super fast,” Miller said. “Anytime something comes available, that usually gets picked up within a couple of months.”
In the past year, a downtown business owner retired, and without even putting up an ad that their business space was for lease or sale, there were a number of inquiries to move into the space, Miller said. Now, that storefront is occupied by two different businesses: Two Scoops & More and The Goliad Flower Company.
The Goliad Flower Company is actually an interesting case, Miller said, because it was a previously established Goliad business that chose to relocate from a storefront located on U.S. 59, Goliad’s main highway.
“I think the square itself is very attractive,” Miller said. “We do a lot of work trying to keep it eye catching when people come in.”
The downtown area is certainly attractive, with painted signs for each business, 30 planters to provide color and speakers strung up to play an assortment of tunes for visitors.
Some of the businesses downtown are capitalizing on the beauty of the area by targeting tourists that walk around the attractive neighborhood.
Amanda Mamerow, owner of The Sweetheart Boutique & Gifts, moved her business to Goliad in November after 12 years in Ganado. She said that tourists to downtown are a big part of her business.
“I know the tourism has helped,” she said, adding that she regularly gets customers from places like Victoria, Cuero and Beeville.
Mamerow said people will come to the city from all over just to grab lunch and then walk around the downtown area.
She said that after noticing the foot traffic, she decided to install a small, classic-style candy shop at the front of her store to attract walking customers inside, and it’s been a massive success.
“It blows my mind how much candy I order every month,” she said.
The history of downtown Goliad is why Dana Dobbs said she opened up her Artisan Shop two months ago.
“The square kind of died there for a while,” Dobbs said. “Quite literally, it was a ghost, and I felt the need to be part of waking it up.”
Dobbs, whose business is housed in a building built in 1853, said downtown has indeed woken up.
“Over the past year, we’ve really seen growth,” she said. “Just trying to help it thrive and bring back some history.”
Dobbs also attested to the importance of foot traffic for downtown businesses. Goliad’s market days event each month are massive earning days, she said.
“Last month I did half of my monthly sales on that one day,” she said. “It gets a lot of traffic.”
The community and the businesses downtown are also extremely welcoming, said Jennifer Lopez, co-owner of The Water Well Café. Lopez at one point stood out on the sidewalk outside of her restaurant pointing out each business to visit, and several other business owners and employees did the same.
“I believe that the cool thing is the stores, the community and awesome businesses,” she said. “Everybody’s friendly and we all try to help each other.”
The Water Well Café is in the process of moving out of its original location — where the much-revered Empresario restaurant once resided — and into a larger space on the other side of the square, Lopez said. For the past week customers have been coming by and offering to help them move tables or pick anything up that they needed.
Sammy Lopez, co-owner and husband of Jennifer, said that one of their regular customers actually came in while they were moving and took their family out to eat.
“He said he wasn’t asking us, he was telling us he was going to take us out,” Lopez joked.
Lopez said they are aiming to open up shop in their new, larger location in two weeks.
