With the holiday season in full swing, downtown Victoria businesses and government buildings are getting into the spirit with a fresh coat of window paint.
Over the last two weeks, Nathan Rodriguez, Victoria Art League president, and other artists have spent their nights painting the town red, green, gold and white.
After working at the Victoria Housing Authority during the day, Rodriguez headed downtown at night to paint the windows. The project is funded in part by the City of Victoria and the Main Street Program, he said.
Whether it be snowmen, candy canes, holiday wreaths or other festive imagery, Rodriquez and his fellow artists have spent his last few weeks painting the windows of City Hall, the Victoria Public Library, Chesnick Furniture, Moonshine Drinkery, Capital Title, Box Coffee Bar, Frida Bae Co. and more.
Oftentimes, he worked as late as 2 a.m. only to have to get up to go to his day job about 7 a.m. the next day, he said.
“This is like one of my favorite times of the year. I wouldn’t say Christmas isn’t a favorite holiday. But it does take a lot for me to get into that kind of holiday spirit,” Rodriguez said. “But this does definitely, you know, bring out a holiday spirit. And so you know, and it means a lot to me. So I like to get into it, and I have a really good time, and everyone thinks I’m crazy for being out here until 2 a.m.”
For three years, Rodriguez has taken part in the program, but this is the first time for him to lead the project, taking over for Victoria artist Josh Vega.
Business owners have generally received the window paint well during the holiday season, Rodriguez said.
“If I’m here during business hours, or they happen to be rolling by, it is really very much uplifting words,” he said.
With a limited amount of money this time around for the program to pay for the supplies, the city had to offer it on a first-come, first-served basis to the businesses, said City of Victoria spokesperson Ashley Strevel.
“Anytime you can do something that is unique, that is different, it brings attention to the area,” Strevel said.
Moonshine Drinkery owner Beau Buchholz said the program is great for his business.
The work has even inspired other businesses to hire Rodriguez and other artists to do their windows for the holidays independent from the city’s program. Rodriguez noted the artwork done on the antique shop next to El Paso Tacos and Tequila was done separate from the city’s project.
Rodriguez makes a point to keep separate the supplies he uses for those paying him and those funded by the city, he said.
But regardless of the late nights and the early mornings, it has been a positive experience leading the project for the first time, Rodriguez said.
“I had been approached by several people the last week or two since they know that it’s me doing it. And they’re just over the moon about it,” he said.