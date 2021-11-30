City of Victoria employees presented the newly approved Downtown Master Plan and funding ideas to downtown residents, business owners and others interested in the area at a community meeting Tuesday morning.
“We know and understand that this plan is going to be very flexible, and things change over time, so these are just recommendations,” said Main Street Director Danielle Williams.
The Master Plan provides a snapshot of downtown today, the economic and market opportunities, vision and goals for the area and an action plan to make those a possibility.
A lot of the plan focuses on enhancing public spaces and bringing in more businesses and restaurants into the downtown area to make it a more active and attractive area at all times of day and on all days of the week.
“Our downtown has big city problems, and they’re not going to be solved with small city ideas,” said City Manager Jesús Garza. “That’s why we need to focus on the density piece to bring more people downtown ... We want people here after 5 o’clock. We want people here on the weekend. We need to create the opportunity for people to actually do that because they’re not coming out on their own.”
Garza also gave attendees an overview of the city’s ideas for a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone. The reinvestment zone would not create a new tax but rather dedicate a portion of the property taxes on new property values in the downtown area to a dedicated fund for downtown related expenditures.
Based on conservative estimates, the city expects that if all four taxing entities — the city, county, navigation district and Victoria College — participated, the fund would accrue just under $9 million over 25 years.
“Now this is a very conservative estimate,” said Garza. “I can tell you that we actually believe that the (Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone) will generate $20 million over the 25 year period.”
As of now, the city intends to primarily spend money from the fund on three things: enhancing the Main Street operations, funding downtown grant programs and completing small capital projects.
“I get what they’re trying to do,” said John Williams, who owns two homes downtown. “But it’s all market driven.”
He said he’d like to see more incentives being given to property owners.
“Instead of doing the TIRZ, take that tax money that’s generated and return it back to the businesses as an investment to want to build,” said Williams. “To me it’s not Field of Dreams, build it and they will come. It’s give an incentive to the people who already have a dog in the race to do it and let them build it.”
Others said they also liked the ideas presented in the Master Plan.
“I like the idea of utilizing the buildings that are here,” said Robert Serrata, a Victoria native and lover of the city’s downtown. “I didn’t feel like they were advocating tearing down and rebuilding like some cities.”
Right now, the city doesn’t have many restrictions on development that help preserve the city’s history and historic buildings, said Williams. In the coming months, they intend to look at ways of including such restrictions in the city’s ordinances and development code.
The city is working to establish the Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone by the end of the year, said Garza, so as to make the 2021 property value it’s base value. The navigation district has expressed a strong interest in joining, and conversations are ongoing with both the county and Victoria College about the possibility of also joining. The other entities would not need to join before the new year, however, to use the 2021 property value.
