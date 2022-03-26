Downtown Victoria event offers kids, families a warm reprieve from winter

Aurora Bernal, 6, had a great day Saturday.
The Trinity Elementary student enjoyed the warm spring air, exploring DeLeon Plaza and downtown Victoria with her family.
She ate a funnel cake, taco and sno-cone, and she took a turn romping around a bounce house with her 4-year-old sister Amelia Bernal.
“It’s a big party,” said Aurora of the second annual KIDZ Fest, which was hosted by the Kiwanis Club of Victoria.
Aurora and her family were among several hundred other visitors who enjoyed some fun in the sun at KIDZ Fest and the 12th annual Riverside Ride.
With a variety of attractions, including food trucks, educational activities, games, local vendors and even a bike ride, the festival-like event was the perfect opportunity for local residents to get out of their homes and enjoy a beautiful spring day, said Shannon Longoria, local president elect for the Kiwanis Club.
“The main thing is coming outside together as a family and friends,” Longoria said. “You get to do things that get you moving. Instead of being in front of a TV or playing video games, you get to throw a baseball or play bean bag toss or jump in a bounce house.”
Those opportunities were a godsend for Victoria mom Melissa Crabble and her four kids, aged 3-13. For the family, navigating online classes from the confines of their home during the pandemic had been “excruciating,” she said.
“It drained us a lot,” she said. “That’s why things like this (are good). Spring makes (us) feel better. Getting out of the house, especially in an environment like this, is great. Being outside is where it’s at.”
After grabbing some snacks and walking through the park, the family was feeling better.
“It gets the kids out of the house. It lets them interact with other children and other people,” she said.
Back at the bounce house, Aurora’s mother, Alicia Gomez, said she agreed.
As kids and their parents enjoyed themselves with the impressive array attractions in DeLeon Plaza, Gomez and other visitors also patroned nearby businesses. Just across the street, Peaches and Tortilla Mercantile was packed with customers, and a long line of shoppers were waiting to make purchases at the cashier.
Although Gomez hadn’t make a purchase yet, she planned to return to browse the boutique later.
Gomez arrived in Victoria with her husband in February of 2020, just on the eve of the COVID-19 pandemic. And on Saturday, they said they finally felt like they were getting to see the city’s downtown in all its rightful glory.
“This is the first time I’ve seen it this busy,” she said, adding she was pleased to see the downtown and its businesses booming.
That activity was a key focus for KIDZ Fest planners, said Longoria. By bringing together the community, she hoped residents would make connections with local organizations and each other.
But perhaps most importantly, the day was simply an excuse to have a much-needed good time.
“It’s just a fun day,” Longoria said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.