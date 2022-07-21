A server at El Paso Tacos and Tequila Mexican Restaurant was stiffed a tip Wednesday evening because of his sexuality.

The incident happened days before Saturday's Pride event planned for DeLeon Plaza. Earlier in the week the county decided to pull a $500 sponsorship nonprofit Be Well Victoria made to the event.

The server posted the receipt to his Snapchat story. It has been shared across other social media platforms by members of the Victoria LGBTQ community.

"Don't tip gay men," read the comment on the receipt.

The comment was made close to the end of the restaurant's operating hours by a mixed race man in his early 20s, said Andres Mendoza, the restaurant's manager. The customer did not appear to be drunk, he added.

The server was upset by the note, because he is gay. The server has experienced treatment like this before as a gay man, he added.

"(The customer) just wanted to make him feel bad," Mendoza said.

This is the first time something like this has happened at the restaurant, the manager said.

The customer will no longer be served at the restaurant, Mendoza said.

"It's mostly to protect my servers, because if (customers) are willing to do this, it's only going to get worse if it's not addressed, Mendoza said.

He hopes the incident remains isolated.

"It's just one person, it doesn't mean everyone else is like this and hopefully it stays like this," Mendoza said.

In June, Be Well Victoria paid a $500 sponsorship to the event. When Victoria County Judge Ben Zeller became aware of the payment, he pulled the sponsorship saying he did not want the county's name associated with the event. He added the county's health department unit will be at the event only for education. A private donor paid the sponsorship money.

Since then, Be Well Victoria's coalition voted to send letters to the commissioners court and the Hogg Foundation, the organization which funds Be Well Victoria through a grant. They also plan to ask the Texas Rangers to investigate the county, alleging possible misappropriation of funds.