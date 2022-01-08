Family and friends of a man killed by a U.S. deputy marshal this week gathered in the First Assembly of God church parking lot — a short distance from where a fatal shooting took place — Saturday evening to honor the man and call for a thorough investigation.
Authorities declined to answer many questions about the incident this week, including those about the circumstances leading up to the shooting and whether the man, 28-year-old JD Javier Lane, had a gun.
“He didn’t deserve to die like that,” said Jason Gallegos, Lane’s stepfather. He clutched a red bandana Lane gifted him three days before the shooting as he spoke. “To be executed like this in public. It’s not right.”
Dozens of people turned out for a candlelight vigil in the church parking lot. People laid roses and a cross adorned with a bandana near the spot where Lane was lying after he was shot Wednesday. Many of the family members and friends shared stories about Lane.
Victoria resident Jeannie Decker, an aunt to Lane, described her nephew as respectful, kind and outgoing.
“He was always the light of the party,” she said of Lane, who was a father to an 8-year-old and had another child on the way. “He had his whole life ahead of him with his two kids. That’s been taken from him.”
On Wednesday at 2:29 p.m., peace officers assigned to the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force attempted to stop Lane in a vehicle near the 4200 block of North Ben Jordan Street, said Victoria Police Chief Roberto Arredondo Jr.
A U.S. Marshals Service spokesman said Lane had an outstanding warrant charging him with illegal possession of a firearm by a felon. Lane was shot after he exited the vehicle and attempted to flee officers, the spokesman said. Lane was pronounced dead at the scene. That spokesman said Lane was also a suspect in a Victoria Police Department investigation of two aggravated robberies and an assault from the day before.
Others attendees called for justice and decried law enforcement officials for what they called an unjustified shooting. Decker questioned why the deputy marshal used lethal force when other options were available.
“If he’s running away from you, why would you shoot? Why wouldn’t you use a Taser?” she said. “Even if (authorities) had a warrant, that does not mean he has to die. The (deputy marshal) played judge, jury and executioner and completely skips our whole judicial system.”
One man, who declined to be named for this story, decided to attend the vigil after seeing reports of the shooting. While he didn’t know Lane, he came to participate in the vigil, gifting a rosary to the family.
Many of the attendees speculated Lane was unarmed and was shot in the back by the U.S. deputy marshal while he was fleeing. One wore a shirt with Lane’s name and the words “Unarmed. Shot in the back. Murdered.” Those claims have not been confirmed or denied by law enforcement officials.
The incident is being investigated by the U.S. Marshals Service and the Texas Rangers, the investigative arm of the Texas Department of Public Safety.
Gallegos and Decker called for a thorough investigation into the U.S. deputy marshal, who authorities declined to identity, and the shooting.
“We want justice,” Gallegos said. “We want this to go national and for everyone to hear about what happened here.”
