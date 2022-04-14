DPS honors Trooper Bill Davidson
Hunter Karl, of Victoria, carries the license plate presented to the family of Bill Davidson on Thursday afternoon at the Jackson County Courthouse in Edna.

 Kit MacAvoy | kmacavoy@vicad.com

EDNA — On the 30th anniversary of Trooper Bill Davidson's death, the Texas Department of Public Safety presented his family with his vehicle’s retired license plate on Thursday afternoon at the Jackson County Courthouse.

Troopers, family and friends from across the state attended the presentation honoring the fallen trooper, who died after being shot during a traffic stop in Jackson County in 1992.

A portrait of Trooper Bill Davidson, who was killed in the line of duty 30 years ago, sits on a table on Thursday afternoon in the Jackson County Courthouse.

The Texas Department of Public Safety began honoring retired troopers seven years ago by retiring the license plates on their vehicles, which included their identification numbers, once the vehicle was no longer in service, Texas DPS Capt. Steven Tellez said.

Recently, DPS has issued the retired plates to the families of those who lost their lives in the line of duty as a way of showing they will never forget their service, Sgt. Ruben San Miguel said.

“We wanted to do something for our fallen brothers and their families so they know that DPS will never forget,” San Miguel said.

Davidson was slain during a routine traffic stop during which Ronald Ray Howard was pulled over for a broken headlight along U.S. 59 in Jackson County. As Davidson approached the driver’s side window of Howard’s stolen vehicle, Howard pulled out a 9mm handgun and shot Davidson in neck and fled the scene. 

Linda Davidson, Trooper Bill Davidson's widow, accepts the license plate her husband would have received upon retirement from Texas Department of Public Safety Capt. Steven Tellez, of San Antonio, on Thursday afternoon in front of the Jackson County Courthouse.

Howard was convicted and sentenced to death in Davidson’s slaying. He was executed in October 2005.

Davidson had served as a trooper for 20 years.

The case gained national attention, with Howard’s attorney, Allen Tanner, citing as a factor in the case the music his client was listening to during the traffic stop: Tupac Shakur’s “Soulja’s Story,” which describes a traffic stop that ends with a gunshot.

Law enforcement vehicles caravan down West Main Street before observing a moment of silence for Trooper Bill Davidson on Thursday afternoon in Edna.
Linda Davidson thanks law enforcement and supporters on Thursday afternoon in front of the Jackson County Courthouse.

A 2-mile section of U.S. 59 in Jackson County was later dedicated to Davidson.

Before the family was presented the license plate, troopers, Edna police and Jackson County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles pulled up one by one in front of the courthouse and parked. Each law enforcement officer got out, took off their hats and bowed their heads and held a moment of silence in Davidson's memory.

Davidson’s widow Linda Davidson was moved by the demonstration and the presentation.

“DPS always wants you to know that you are part of their family,” Davidson said. “They’ve always been there for me.”

Law enforcement officers bow their heads while observing a moment of silence on Thursday afternoon in front of the Jackson County Courthouse.

Bill Davidson would have been proud as he got to talk with family, friends and former colleagues at the event, his widow said.

She has gone to the DPS memorial in Austin for the past 29 years and feels a family bond with the organization, she said.

That familial commitment was reaffirmed on Thursday, a day in which the same pink wildflowers that lined the roadway named for Davidson were also in front of the Jackson County Courthouse for the ceremony.

“I always know I can call on them for help when I need help,” she said. “It keeps Bill’s name alive.”

Kyle Cotton was born and raised in San Antonio and graduated from San Antonio College and the University of Texas at Arlington. Cotton has covered economic development, health care, finance, government, technology, oil and gas and higher education.

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.