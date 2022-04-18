For the last couple of years Trooper Rob Mallory has been raising awareness for autism whenever he can.
Whether it be teaching other state troopers how to best engage with those with mental conditions or raising awareness at Victoria County Commissioners Court or making people aware of the resources available to them like special schools and early development programs, Mallory is a voice for those in the autism community. April is particularly important to Mallory because it is Autism Awareness month.
This is because his son Colton Mallory, 12, was diagnosed with autism at age 3 when Mallory was in the Army based at Fort Hood, Mallory said.
As a parent, people generally don't want to believe that something is wrong with their child so when family friends first suggested to them that he might be on the autism spectrum it was difficult to believe. Mallory and his wife had Colton tested to be certain, he said.
After receiving Colton's diagnosis, Mallory and his wife got him the resources he needed to help with his condition. But every time Mallory was being transferred with the Army, Colton lost some of the progress he had made, Mallory said.
Each move meant Colton, who is non-verbal, had to get used to new doctors, therapists, friends and schools, among other things, and the new people in his life had to learn Colton as well, he said.
Often this would lead to increases in Colton exhibiting aggressive behavioral tendencies from the changes in his environment, he said.
After Mallory left the Army, he joined the Texas Department of Public Safety Highway Patrol and moved to Victoria in 2016
They enrolled Colton in Victoria public schools, but it became clear that it wasn't the best environment for him. In 2018, they enrolled him in The Vine School, a Victoria private school that specializes in educating children with autism, Mallory said.
"He wasn't getting the attention he needed," Mallory said. "He needed a little more one-on-one."
The school has allowed Colton to make progress. Mallory has noticed his son's increasing proficiency with a computerized speech device. with it Colton can almost manage full sentences.
Getting Colton the resources he needed made things easier for him. But for Mallory, the reason he goes about raising awareness is because too many people often assume something is wrong with a person on the autism spectrum rather trying to understand what's going on.
"They just see the world a little differently" he said. For example, he recalled Colton watching a person play with a hula hoop, he then took it and played with it in his own unique way.
Another example of how people don't try to understand people with autism occurred in Boston. A person with autism was listening to their music and staring at a donut shop . The employees inside called the police and said the person had a gun, Mallory said. When the officer arrived, he recognized the person atshaving autism and because he had training to recognize an autistic person, he struck a conversation with the person and they ultimately become friends.
While the training Mallory helps teach isn't mandatory for law enforcement, he encourages his fellow officers to take it to better serve all members of their community, he said.
As for resources, Mallory encourages families and those with autism to look at whether getting a Communication Impediment with a Peace Officer designation on their Texas drivers license is right for them.
The designation was created during the 86th Texas legislature in 2019 and Mallory applauds the state for stepping up and providing that option to the autism community, he said.
However, the Crossroads has many resources in addition to The Vine School and public schools special education programs, said Linda Ledwig, Region 3 Early Childhood Intervention Program deputy executive director.
ECI can provide diagnosis services and has a Pathways program for those in their program who have autism.
The birth to age 3 period is one of the most crucial time for child development, Ledwig said. And while it is difficult to diagnosis autism in that early period, doing so makes a world of difference for the child as the earlier a diagnosis is in place the sooner those children get can the resources they need.
"Too often doctors take a wait and see approach with autism diagnosis," Ledwig said. "In our case encouraging parents to take a proactive approach to confirming a diagnosis means the earlier a diagnosis is made children can see much better outcomes."
The results are night and day for children from when they start and when they finish, said Rhonda Patek, ECI early intervention specialist who works with children in the Pathways program.
Ledwig recounted a child who went through the program. When they first arrived, the child would only play and wouldn't even acknowledge other people were in the room. But in the end asked to be hugged, without being prompted.
For older children and adults, Ledwig recommended reaching out to private therapists and using some of the services regarding autism at Gulf Bend Center.
Ledwig, who also has a private practice, has patients of all ages with autism and therapy does make a difference for them, she said.
As for Mallory, he still treasures the time he gets to spend with his son, which includes going to a playground with him while his daughter is at softball practice or simply getting up on a weekend morning and watching cartoons with him.
"I do worry about how the world perceives him, but the best way to combat that is to get out there and educate people about him and what you may see," Mallory said. "At the end of the day it just comes down to us treating each other with the same dignity and respect that we individually want to be treated with."
