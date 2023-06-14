For 60-plus years, Dr. Larry Riedel has served the Victoria community as a primary care physician practicing internal medicine. At the end of June, he will retire from his practice at DeTar Senior Care Center.
Riedel, 93, has seen health care in the Victoria area change dramatically and is beloved by his patients, but after getting up in age, he feels he can't do the job at the rate he feels is needed.
"I'm slowing down physically, really, and I think it's time," he said. "What I would really like to do is have a part-time job in the medical field."
In total, Riedel has practiced medicine for 67 years since starting in 1956, but the Yorktown native has spent most of his career in Victoria.
Riedel first started in Victoria, after graduating from the University of Texas with a pharmaceutical degree, finishing his medical training at the University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, interning at John Sealy Hospital and serving three years in the U.S. Army Medical Corp.
"I decided I really would like to be prescribing a medicine or treating a patient instead of just filling the prescriptions for them," he said.
Riedel came to Victoria in part because of his previous connection to Dr. Allen Shields at Victoria Hospital, he said. Although soon after starting practice in the area, the hospital merged with DeTar Hospital in 1965.
At that time, there were very few specialists, and if someone had to go to the emergency room, the hospital would have to call the patient's family doctor to treat them, Riedel said.
"It's been really amazing watching," he said of watching health care evolve in the area. "We have a lot of specialists now. But that's one thing we've struggled with recently, we really need more, but for some reason, Victoria doesn't seem to attract a lot of young doctors that are specialists now."
The most significant shift and challenge of his career have been the increased regulation and oversight from various government organizations that get in the way of caring for the patient.
"It interferes with your interaction with the patient. You have to do a lot of unnecessary typing or fooling with a computer and it does not give a good medical history. Usually, it's mainly for the government and insurance companies so they can check what's going on," Riedel said.
However, regardless of how the medical industry changed, he always puts his patients first and still does house visits if the situation calls for it.
“Dr. Riedel has been a cornerstone of the DeTar Hospital team. He’s truly a wonderful doctor’s doctor. He is even my physician," said Dr. Bruce Bauknight, who used to practice with Riedel. “In the time that I officed and shared call with him, I have never seen him turn a patient away. He keeps up with medical literature and will refer patients to see subspecialists when necessary. He has a pleasant demeanor and is nonconfrontational. His listening skills are phenomenal, as well as his ability to apply his encyclopedia of medical knowledge to the patient’s problems. You don’t find care like that very often and he has been a true treasure for medical care in our area.“
As for what parting advice he would impart to younger doctors, Riedel encouraged them to enjoy their work as it is often long hours and tiring work for their patients, he said, noting that with testing and other duties, it became even more extensive than when he started.
“Dr. Larry Riedel has imparted knowledge to our team in a plethora of ways over the last 60 years. As fast as technology and medical treatment is able to advance, Dr. Riedel has kept up all the same," Bernard Leger, DeTar Healthcare System CEO. “Our hope is that we continue to touch and change the lives of our patients by living in the spirit of what Dr. Riedel has given to us through his dedication and ability to lead by example. Though he is retiring from DeTar Hospital, we aim to never forget the legacy Dr. Riedel has left behind. We are truly blessed to have had his hand in helping us provide quality healthcare to all."
Riedel's patients have been notified of his retirement along with a list of their options within DeTar Medical Group and how to request their medical records should they choose to transfer to somewhere else, said Judith Barefield, DeTar Healthcare System spokesperson.
"While no one could fill the shoes of a physician like Dr. Riedel, we will continue to recruit for primary care to support the needs of our community," Barefield said.
Riedel made sure to thank everyone who he's worked with over the years as a parting thought.
"It's been a wonderful 60 years, and I appreciate the way the people of Victoria and surrounding (areas) have accepted me," he said.