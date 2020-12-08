A suspected intoxicated driver collided with a railroad crossing pillar on West Goodwin Avenue Tuesday evening.
The driver was taken to DeTar Hospital Navarro with injuries that were considered non-life-threatening and is expected to charged with driving while intoxicated, said Lt. Clay Fetters of the Victoria Police Department.
