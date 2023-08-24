A man died Thursday after crashing a truck into a ditch behind a pharmacy on North Navarro Street in Victoria.
The driver crashed into the ditch behind the Walgreens pharmacy after suffering a medical episode while driving a 2010 Ford F-150, said Victoria police Sgt. Brandon Allen. This caused the driver to lose control and careen into the ditch.
Victoria police and firefighters arrived at the location, pulled the man from the truck and attempted to resuscitate him.
A tow truck from Allan's Wrecker Service pulled the truck from the ditch.
Precinct 1 Justice of the Peace MaryAnn Rivera held an inquest and declared the man dead at the scene.
Rivera did not order an autopsy, saying there was no need for one.
The man's name had not been released by Thursday afternoon as the Victoria police worked to contact his next of kin.