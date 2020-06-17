A driver fled after he was stopped by a Victoria police officer at 6:46 p.m. Tuesday evening and evaded authorities during a pursuit, said police department spokeswoman Lauren Meaux.
The officer stopped the vehicle at the intersection of Old Goliad Road and Farm-to-Market 236, Meaux said, and the driver fled soon thereafter.
Police terminated the pursuit near the intersection of Farm-to-Market 236 and Farm-to-Market 447 in the interest of public safety, Meaux said. An investigation is ongoing, she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.