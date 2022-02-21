A woman was shot and killed in Victoria Saturday night, according to a police media release.
The woman, 40-year-old Tinasha Upton, of Victoria, was shot while driving her vehicle south on Lova Drive, according to the release.
Upton's vehicle crashed into a fence.
She was declared dead as a result of the shooting, according to the new release.
Police responded to the shooting at about 11:48 p.m.
Upton was shot from another moving vehicle traveling in the opposite direction, according to the report.
Police have arrested 17-year-old Jacqueline Perez and two juveniles in connection with the incident, according to the report. All three have been charged with murder.
The motive for the shooting is under investigation, though it is believed to be the result of an earlier altercation between the people involved, according to the report.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Victoria Crime Stoppers at 361-572-4200.
