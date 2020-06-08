Generic police tape

A driver suffered only minor injuries after his car went off a road and rolled over in Victoria, officials said.

The driver was headed west on East Airline Road at 5:13 p.m. Monday when he hit a bump near in the intersection of Airline and Arroyo Drive, said Lt. Clay Fetters, of the Victoria Police Department. The driver lost control of the car and flipped, hitting some trees in a nearby yard, Fetters said.

The driver, whose name was not available, suffered minor injuries in the crash, and there were no other passengers in the vehicle car and no other vehicles were involved, Fetters said.

