The once-severe drought conditions in Victoria have subsided for now, as the city received nearly 10 inches of rain in the last two months.

As of this weekend, only 2% of Victoria County is under one of the four drought stages recognized by the U.S. Drought Monitor. Most Victorians live in an area considered to be "abnormally dry," according to the monitor.

The current conditions are a far cry from three months ago, when residents were either in the "extreme" or "exceptional" drought stage.

However, the ingredients needed for a drought to hurt plants may mix together again soon. If Pacific Ocean waters are colder this fall, La Niña conditions may influence hotter and drier weather in the Crossroads.

"Victoria is generally out of the drought, but we aren't out of the woods yet, as it may get drier than normal later this year," said Penny Harness, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Corpus Christi.

Harness said the latest climatology reports forecast "below average" precipitation in South Texas and a 50% to 60% chance of higher than normal temperatures between now and the end of the year. Moisture predictions for this fall signal the arrival of drier than usual weather in the coming months.

Harness did not rule out the possibility of more favorable conditions showing up occasionally in the near future.

"We could have cold spells and periods of rainfall over the next few months," Harness said.

At the Double L Ranch in Victoria County, owner Charles Lassman said the recent drought conditions have forced some changes. For example, he's had to pump water into manmade ponds to keep his cattle cooled off.

Farms and pastures in the Crossroads suffered this summer because of the drought. Although some operations are running behind schedule, circumstances for farmers and ranchers have been improving lately, according to one expert.

"The pastures were once in rough shape, but they are doing better now," said Matt Bochat, the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Agent for Victoria County. "I'd say people are glad about things getting better."

To put into perspective what local farmers have gone through in 2022, consider the Crop Progress report published on Sept. 12 by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The report revealed the struggles Texas crops faced this summer because of the bad weather.

Over half the corn crops in the Lone Star State are in poor condition this month, with 29% of corn classified as in "very poor" shape. Texas cotton also suffered, as 53% of crops were described as being in either "poor" or "very poor" condition.

Farmers are finishing up their cotton harvest, while producers around the county just started cutting hay, Bochat said.

Pasture lands had a tough time earlier this summer, one expert said. Some plants died off — leaving the ground bare.

"We were definitely dry, but I've noticed lots of rainfall in the past month, Megan Clayton, a range specialist with Texas A&M, said.

With periodic rains, weeds grew back quicker than animal forage, although there is more forage now than there was a few months ago, Clayton said.

Growers should combat the growth of problematic species now by spraying plants, particularly green flatsedge, huisache and McCartney Rose, Clayton said.

Allowing plants to intake nutrients before cattle graze on them is another beneficial habit.

"Just because we have forage doesn't mean we should use it," Clayton said.

Clayton also recommended ranchers practice rotational grazing during the dormant season and remain conservative on stocking rates, as Victoria County is still in an abnormally dry state.

As for what the winter weather might hold for farmers, Bochat said he is not sure.

"Historically, September is the wettest month of the year in our area," Bochat said. "October is drier, but still wet. Things start slowing down agriculturally during the colder months."