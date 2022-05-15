Firefighters responded to a grass fire near Manahuilla Creek just outside Goliad on U.S. 59 at about 12:30 p.m. on Sunday. It’s an example of how the hot and dry conditions throughout the Crossroads are causing an ongoing fire threat, according to the National Weather Service.

The entire southern region of the United States is under an excessive heat warning, the weather service said on Sunday, with highs in the Crossroads at or approaching 102 degrees. Additionally, no rain is in the forecast for the region over the next several days.

While the current fire danger level is moderate in the Victoria area, the Texas A&M Forest Service expects it to be upgraded to a high rating by Tuesday. A high fire danger level means fires can start easily from most causes. Dry brush near the highway is the perfect fuel for these fires, according the Forest Service website.

Drivers can help prevent highway brush fires by, first, staying on the road, the weather service reported. Hot exhaust pipes can spark fires when a driver pulls off the road and parks in dry grass. Also, drivers should never throw cigarette butts or other materials out of vehicle windows.

If a driver is pulling a trailer, towing chains must be secure and off of the road. Dragging chains can cause a spark, which will likely lead to brush fires that can rage out of control under current conditions, the weather service reported.

Counties within the Crossroads, except Matagorda or Lavaca, remain under a burn ban, along with at least 100 other Texas counties, according to the Forest Service website. Victoria County has been under a burn ban since May 10, while Goliad County has been under a burn ban since April 1.

The small fire near Goliad was extinguished quickly, and no injuries were reported, according to Emergency Services on site. The Goliad Fire Department was unavailable for comment.