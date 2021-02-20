Last week, as severe and lasting freezes overwhelmed the state’s electrical grid, 4 million Texans were left without power and 12 million faced disruptions to their water systems. In the Crossroads, tens of thousands lost power and boil water notices were issued in 12 cities and towns. Residents of many of the region’s small towns endured days of near-total blackouts and water shortages while temperatures hovered in the 20s and 30s.
In the face of cold, dangerous conditions, with little word from state officials about when the outages would end, people across the Crossroads sprang into action. We are featuring stories from four towns — Goliad, Woodsboro, Yorktown and Seadrift — that exemplify the compassion, resilience and resourcefulness demonstrated by those who helped their neighbors endure one of the hardest winter weeks Texas has faced.
