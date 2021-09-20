Nathan Allan, left, of Cedar Park, and Bryce Finley, of Austin, unloaded trash from their boat in Port O’Connor. Allan said he and Finley often fish in the area and wanted to do something to give back.
James Dodson, left, and Nathan Allan, center, unload a large wooden plank from Allan's boat as Bryce Finley, in orange, prepares to unload a trash bag during the San Antonio Bay Partnership's second annual bay cleanup.
Nathan Allan, left, of Cedar Park, and Bryce Finley, of Austin, unloaded trash from their boat in Port O’Connor. Allan said he and Finley often fish in the area and wanted to do something to give back.
James Dodson, left, and Nathan Allan, center, unload a large wooden plank from Allan's boat as Bryce Finley, in orange, prepares to unload a trash bag during the San Antonio Bay Partnership's second annual bay cleanup.
PORT O’CONNOR — Whitney Curry and her husband Bryan pulled up to the docks with a twisted 10-foot metal boat railing wedged along the side of their boat. Affixed to the railing was a charred beer keg that had been converted into a pit smoker.
The Currys, of Aransas Pass, found the unusual apparatus among other trash floating in the bays and inlets around Port O’Connor during the San Antonio Bay Partnership’s second annual bay cleanup on Saturday morning.
Mark Rosenberg reports on local, regional and breaking news for the Victoria Advocate as a Report for America corps member. He can be reached at mrosenberg@vicad.com or 361-574-1264 or on Twitter at @markrosenberg32. To support local journalism at the Advocate through Report for America, go to VictoriaAdvocate.com/report.
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.