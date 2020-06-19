Alex McCaskill, 16, a sophomore at Goliad High School, will soon complete his final project to become an Eagle Scout and, in the process, critically endangered Kemp’s Ridley sea turtles will benefit.

Alex, his scoutmasters and members of Boy Scout Troop 113 built 40 PVC pipe carriers to hold Styrofoam ice chests for transporting and incubating endangered sea turtle eggs.

He spent a couple of weekends with his stepfather, Todd Janota, cutting PVC pipe, donated by Padre Island National Seashore, to the sizes needed to construct the carriers. When COVID-19 made it impossible for members of the troop to gather and build the carriers together as planned, Lucas Johnson, scoutmaster, and Joe Saenz, assistant scoutmaster, put the PVC pipe carriers together.

Elena Anita Watts covers arts, culture and entertainment for the Victoria Advocate. 

