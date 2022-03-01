Incumbent Victoria County Clerk Heidi Easley beat challenger Brandy Schustereit in Tuesday's primary race.
Easley took about 67.9% of the votes, and Schustereit took the remaining 32.1%.
Easley, who was first elected in 2015, said her experience working in the county clerk’s office prior to being elected and her years spent in the position have made her well-prepared to handle the responsibilities of the position.
Easley is focused on providing good customer service, she said. She cited the Thomson Reuters’ Synergy Public Service Champion for Excellence in Crisis Management in 2018, which was awarded to her and her staff for assisting the public following Hurricane Harvey as an example of her service for the public.
Easley is also focused on improving the lives of those working for the county clerk’s office. She said she goes before commissioners court each year to fight for better wages for the staff.
Schustereit said she has made a career of public service after spending two decades working in the records division of the district attorney’s and sheriff’s offices.
She said that maintaining the integrity of county records is the most important part of the job.
Schustereit suggested streamlining online accessibility in the county clerk’s office, so people can print at home rather than having the clerk’s office do so as way of saving money on paper usage.
While Easley said that many of the office’s services are already available online, Schustereit said that the online user experience could still benefit from an upgrade in terms of software.
The winner will not have a Democratic Party opponent in the November general election.
