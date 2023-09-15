Victoria East and Victoria West open up District 29-5A, North Zone volleyball play on Tuesday.
In 2022 the Warriors went 8-0 in zone play and dropped only two sets on their way to a North Zone title. The Lady Titans on the other hand finished third in the North Zone with a record of 3-5 before losing a district playoff game to Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial which saw them miss out on the postseason.
This time around both the Warriors and Lady Titans will have a different appearance entering district play with two new head coaches. The Warriors are looking for more of the same in 2023.
"Our slogan this year is continuing the legacy," West head coach Garrett Gomez said. "I think there is a huge sense of, we have to defend that title, we have to defend the Warrior name."
Despite a roster featuring several new players, the Warriors believe there is a responsibility within the locker room to uphold what West volleyball has been in recent seasons. Part of upholding that standard is keeping their winning streak against East alive. Since the inception of the two schools the Warriors are 26-0 against the Titans on the volleyball court, that is a record that they have no intention of blemishing.
"We're 26-0 against East and I'm expecting it to go 28-0 this year," Gomez said. "I know they're gunning for us, and I do know they have their eye on us just like we have our eye on them."
This season when they line up against East there will be a familiar face on the sideline in Lady Titans' head coach Shelby Spradley, who was on the Warrior coaching staff last season.
Spradley is in her first season with the Lady Titans and she has spent her time instilling a culture of positivity around the program as they attempt to begin a power shift in the North Zone.
"That positive culture is super important to everything that I'm bringing in as a coach and for my players," Spradley said. "We're starting from scratch and we're going to keep pushing and we're not worried about the past, we're focusing on the future."
The North Zone also features Corpus Christi Miller, Corpus Christi Ray and Gregory-Portland. Of those three schools Gregory-Portland has been the most consistent challenger on the volleyball court, and is the school outside of Victoria that both coaches have an eye on.
"Gregory Portland has usually been a team that's worked well together and put up some big blocks," Spradley said. "They have some smart hitters so we're going to have to be able to play smart and hit around them."
"Gregory Portland will be a very big contender coming up, we know they've been very good in the past," Gomez said. "We're expecting them to be really good this year, they have a seasoned team, they have a really good back row and we know we'll need to step it up against them."
The Warriors will begin North Zone play on Sept. 18 against Ray in Corpus Christi, while the Lady Titans will open zone play on Sept. 19 on the road against Gregory-Portland.
The Warriors and Lady Titans will face off Sept. 26 at Victoria East and Oct. 13 at Victoria West.