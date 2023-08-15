Victoria East just needed to get into the win column to gain confidence.
After getting swept by Floresville at home in the team’s season opener a week ago, the Lady Titans picked up three wins to close out the TexFest Tournament in Wimberley on Saturday.
The team carried over the momentum they built into Tuesday night’s non-district match against Hallettsville, cruising to a 3-0 (25-17, 25-15, 25-16) win in the Victoria East gym.
“The wins are definitely boosting everybody’s confidence and getting the girls more comfortable to play together,” said East senior Madilyn Samudio.
The Lady Titans (4-4) were able to capitalize off of double digit errors in each set from the Lady Brahmas (2-5).
“I thought we did very well. We had a lot of energy and we played as a team," said first-year East head coach Shelby Spradley.
After winning the first set, East jumped out to a 20-5 lead in set two. Hallettsville got back within seven points but East was able to close out that set and the next to complete the sweep.
“You just can’t get comfortable and you have to push through it, have high energy at the start all the way to the finish," Samudio said about finishing the game after the 2-0 lead.
Samudio ended the game with a team-high 11 assists and 5 kills. Shiloh Fort added 18 digs for East, while Madison Rogers and Landrey Odom combined for 10 kills.
Hallettsville's Alaina Halata led her team with 17 assists, while Kenedy Wood added 7 kills.
Similar to East, Hallettsville picked up its first wins of the season in a Shiner Tournament over the weekend.
However, head coach Christina Halata didn't think her team played up to par with what they showed in their victories.
“We didn’t show up," she said. "We came off of two great wins at our tournament on Saturday and we just didn’t have it today."
“I don’t know if we came in overconfident. We were never in the game. Our skills kept us in the game, but we couldn’t string points along because mentally I don’t feel we were in it," Halata added. "There was no intensity, there was no communication and it’s hard to beat a team that has all that when we don’t use it."
East is going to take the things they've learned the past four wins into the Floresville Tournament on Friday and Saturday.
“I think we’re building on positive vibes and just pushing forward and always doing what needs to be done on our side of the court," Spradley said.
Non-District
Victoria East 3, Hallettsville 0
East 25 25 25
Hallettsville 17 14 16
Highlights: (H) Alaina Halata 17 assists, 9 digs, 2 aces; Kenedy Wood 7 kills, 5 digs; Hanna Zachary 12 digs; Ella Amsden 4 aces, 5 digs, 3 kills; Rory Bludau 5 digs, 3 kills, 1 block, 1 ace; (E) Madilyn Samudio 12 digs, 11 assists, 5 kills, 1 ace; Shiloh Fort 18 digs, 2 assists; Madison Rogers 5 kills, 2 digs; Landrey Odom 5 kills, 3 digs; Olivia Zboral 3 aces, 9 assists, 5 digs.
Records: Hallettsville 2-5, East 4-4