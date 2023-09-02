NEW BRAUNFELS — Victoria East fell to 1-1 after a 35-11 loss to New Braunfels Canyon on Friday night on the road.

East sophomore quarterback Kason Kolle got his first start and completed 17 of his 31 pass attempts for 177 yards and a touchdown. He also threw an interception.

Titans' senior wide receiver Nijahrell Prater completed a pass for 26 yards.

On the ground, Kolle and Jocarii Barnes each rushed for 60 yards to go toward the 140-yard team total.

Titan kicker Jayden Aguirre knocked through a 39-yard field goal for the Titans.

East entered the game coming off of a 29-21 win over San Antonio Taft in its season opener.

The Titans will be back at home on Friday, when they take on a 2-0 Gregory-Portland team at 7 p.m.